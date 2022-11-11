Offset has reportedly pushed back his album release date following the passing of Takeoff.

The reveal came after a fan posted a DM he had sent Offset regarding the release date for the album. “It’s probably the last thing on your mind but is your album still dropping Friday?” the fan asked. Offset’s response was short, “No pushed back,” he said.

Offset has pushed his solo album back that was originally supposed to drop this Friday. pic.twitter.com/fMxF2NMb31 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 9, 2022

While Offset has not released a statement about Takeoff’s death, he has also not confirmed nor denied that he pushed his Father Of 4 follow-up because of the former Migos member’s passing earlier this month. Following Takeoff’s death, Offset however did change his Instagram profile picture to Takeoff.

However, this is the second time Offset has pushed back his album release date. In September, Offset tweeted “11/11/22” followed by “ALBUM” with exclamation mark emojis. Earlier this year, Offset dropped two singles: the Mike Dean produced “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “CODE.” Offset has not been without his share of label issues this year either as he sued his former label over a dispute about who owns his recordings.

Takeoff’s funeral is set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta today, November 11. Tickets to the funeral were free and quickly sold out. It was also announced that Justin Beiber and Alicia Keys were set to perform at the funeral.