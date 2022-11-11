In honor of the legendary St. Cecilia’s gym in Detroit, the Detroit Pistons introduced their Nike NBA City Edition uniforms specifically for the 2022–2023 NBA season.

“St. Cecilia’s for decades served as a beacon of hope for Detroiters and a safe haven for basketball players to play,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Detroit Pistons, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our City Edition uniform offers the opportunity to tell the story of the gym known as ‘The Saint’ while also joining our great partners at JDS Sports and the Knight Foundation in kickstarting the revitalization of the iconic Ceciliaville facility for generations to come.”

The uniforms were created in partnership with Big Sean, the Pistons’ Creative Director of Innovation, whose upbringing in Detroit served as the basis for much of his music. They pay homage to Saint Cecilia’s gym, where many legendary players have plied their trade. The uniforms are green to match the gym’s vintage emblem. The Pistons’ official jersey patch and exclusive mortgage partner, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), is prominently displayed on the jersey’s left front strap.

The DNA of greatness is embedded in The Saint, and is Detroit to the core.



In collaboration w/ @BigSean, our City Edition Jersey is inspired by iconic Detroit basketball gym, St. Cecilia’s. pic.twitter.com/4WPtUuXBRU — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 10, 2022

The slogan “Where stars are produced, not born” is written on the court floor at The Saint and is displayed on the anthem of the jersey along with Big Sean’s signature. This message is also implied by a trio of stars on the jersey and shorts, which stand for the Pistons’ three NBA titles. The side of the shorts includes white and blue stripes and a reproduction of Saint’s famous stained-glass window.

Along with the release of the exclusive St. Cecilia uniforms, JDS Sports, the ownership group of Five-Star Basketball and SLAM, has pledged a $250,000 gift to St. Cecilia’s gym restoration, joining the Detroit Pistons Foundation and the Knight Foundation in Detroit.

“Basketball is about community and The Saint has fostered community for countless kids from Detroit through the decades,” said Joseph Samberg, Chairman of JDS Sports. “Likewise, our mission at JDS Sports is to invest in companies and projects that empower individuals, build community, and promote positive change. And with family from Detroit and deep ties to the area, this project aligns with our heart and our soul, so we’re thrilled to be a part of this proud restoration.”

Dr. Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon, the chair of the Ceciliaville Board, praised the collaboration between the Detroit Pistons, JDS Sports, and the Knight Foundation.

“We need to prepare our youth for productive and happy lives—to literally and figuratively give them a jump start,” McKinnon said. “We are grateful to the Detroit Pistons for their partnership and to the Knight Foundation and JDS Sports for their grants to help renovate St. Cecilia’s gym and allow a new generation of Detroit kids to excel on the court and in life.”

Six of the team’s regular-season games are anticipated to be played in the 2022–23 St. Cecilia uniforms. Starting on November 10, jerseys will be on sale. The Pistons team store at Little Caesars Arena and pistons313shop.com will sell the City Edition jersey, with a percentage of the proceeds going to Ceciliaville.

Visit Ceciliaville.org to learn more about the project to build a top-notch sports complex and community center close to St. Charles Lwanga Parish, formerly St. Cecilia Parish, in Detroit’s Russell Woods/Nardin Park neighborhood.