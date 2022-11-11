The 2022–23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which showcase the tales, histories, and heritage that make each franchise unique, were introduced by the NBA and Nike. The uniforms are currently on sale at NBAStore.com, Nike.com, and a few other international shops.

“The 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform collection showcases the unique history and culture behind NBA teams, their cities and their shared bond with NBA fans around the world,” said Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA. “These uniforms are the culmination of a collaborative effort between Nike, NBA teams and the league as we continue our commitment to highlight the local icons and narratives intertwined with our teams and cities that have helped define this league.”

“At Nike, basketball is more than just game. It’s an opportunity to bring people together and celebrate community,” said Jesse Alvarez, Product Director for Men’s Basketball at Nike. “In our sixth year collaborating with the NBA, we’re putting court, community and culture at the center of our designs to tell the stories that make each franchise unique.”

