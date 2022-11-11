Twitter Laid off All but One Member of Ghana Staff Just Three Days After Office Opened

Twitter’s massive layoffs also impacted their new African office just three days after it opened.

After Elon Musk took over Twitter following his $44 billion acquisition, layoffs began, cutting thousands of jobs, with employees finding out by email or being locked out. According to CNN, that also impacted the staff in Accra, Ghana, which just began their operations three days before they were laid off.

The staff at the newly-minted Africa office were laid off without information or the next steps for their career. The physical office opened on Nov. 1, a year after remote work. On Nov. 4, email accounts and work laptops did not operate.

“The company is reorganizing its operations as a result of a need to reduce costs,” Twitter’s director of people services wrote in an email to Africa staff. “It is with regret that we’re writing to inform you that your employment is terminating as a result of this exercise.”

The Ghana staff is said to have one remaining employee. The staff was told they would be on “garden leave” until Dec. 4 and should not communicate with other staff members. They were also instructed to remain available in case they were needed.

Some staff members spoke of their experience with the app.