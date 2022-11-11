Yung Bleu has returned with his latest studio album TANTRA, released via Moon Boy University and EMPIRE.



The new album is 17 tracks in length and brings in Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Five Foreign, Lil Wayne, Zayn Malik, Ne-Yo, Kelly Rowland, and Lucky Daye for features.



The highly awaited TANTRA album by Yung Bleu shows off all sides of the artist by walking listeners through his development as a musician, songwriter, and producer. It enables his followers to understand his evolution from Yung Bleu to the more advanced sound on his most recent album.



You can tap into the new album below.