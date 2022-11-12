Words by: Timothy Mwachia

Drake and 21 Savage have earned a massive opening week with their new collaborative effort, Her Loss. Per a report provided by HITSDD, the 16-track album has topped the charts after selling 411K album-equivalent units in the first week.

Released on November 4 with a sole feature from Travis Scott, the project saw various first-week sales projections. It was first predicted to move around 335-350K, but the estimates later rose to 370-400K units. The latest predictions were closer to the actual numbers, as HITSDD forecasted the album to score 400K units.

The duo accompanied the album release with a series of false promos, including fake appearances on the Tiny Desk Concert, The Howard Stern Show, Saturday Night Show, Colors Show, and Vogue, which hasn’t responded too well to the magazine cover Drake and 21 fabricated.

This week, Condé Nast, the company that houses Vogue, and the magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, sued the “Rich Flex” rappers for $4 million over the fake cover and demanded they stop the promo. On Friday (November 10), a federal judge ordered Drizzy and 21 to quit any promo involving Vogue but didn’t rule out the $4 million demanded., TMZ reported.

Both sides will appear in court on November 22 to present their cases.