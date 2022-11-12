Words by: Timothy Mwachia

Migos rapper Takeoff was laid to rest on Friday (November 11) after a massive funeral service at the State Arena in Atlanta. Offset and Quavo honored their fallen musical brother by reflecting on their time together in emotional speeches.

Offset credited the late Take for inventing the iconic Migos flow and gave him his flowers for changing “the culture of music forever.”

“Changed the culture of music forever, you did that Take,” Set stated in a blurry video shared on social media. “You changed that flow. That flow came from Take, the originator. The originator of that flow. He changed the music.”

He added, almost breaking down in tears, “Lord give us the strength, give us the strength, the family and everybody, give us the strength. I don’t want to question God, but I just don’t get it.”

Offset breaks down in tears during his speech at Takeoff’s memorial service 🙏🕊💔pic.twitter.com/kfSXqVCMoC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 11, 2022

Quavo’s speech was filled with childhood memories, revealing their “first dream was to be tag team partners on WWE.”

“You were always with me and we did everything together. Since we was kids, you’ve been by my side, looking up at me with them eyes,” Quavo said in front of the around 20K attendees. “You never competed with me. We were always on the same team ’cause you hated playing against me ’cause I always played too hard or too rough.”

Cardi B, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Teyana Taylor, YG, Gucci Mane, and Mustard, among others, also attended the ceremony. Drake, who was also present, gave his tribute speech highlighting his close relationship with the Atlanta trio.

Justin Bieber, Chlöe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams hit the stage, but Alicia Keys, despite previously being reported to be on the lineup, didn’t perform.