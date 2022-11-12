Fat Joe is set to start in a new episode of Red Table Talk this Wednesday, Nov. 9. Titled “I Was a Good Person Doing Bad Things,” Fat Joe details life lessons that Joe has corraled along his life journey.

Joe discusses what happened the night he left home at the age of 14 for the first time, the betrayal that he claims turned his heart “black,” the steep cost of leading a life of crime, and the agreement he made with his wife of 27 years. He offers his opinion on the rappers who have been senselessly shot and shares the most recent piece of counsel he gave to Kanye West. Only Fat Joe could have such an honest, enlightening, and humorous conversation, demonstrating why he is regarded as the G.O.A.T. of hip-hop storytelling.

The Emmy® Award-winning program “Red Table Talk” is presented by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow, a prominent figure in her generation, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, a traditionalist. Each episode is filmed at the Smith family home, where these three fervent and outspoken ladies offer their distinctive viewpoints on matters that actually concern actual people. Honest, close-knit, and enlightening conversations on subjects that affect each of our lives may be found on “Red Table Talk.”

Advertisement

You can see an exclusive clip of the episode below, and be sure to watch the episode tomorrow, Nov. 9 on Facebook Watch.