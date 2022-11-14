Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has hit the box office with the strength of vibranium. The long-awaited return to the fictional African nation of Wakanda brought in a November record $180 million over the weekend domestically. The international film total was $330 million.

According to Variety, the opening weekend number blew past the $158 million mark set by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in Nov. 2013.

Wakanda Forever now stands as the second biggest domestic debut of 2022, following another Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is the third-best pandemic-era debut, following Spider-Man: No way Home, which made a $260 million splash.

