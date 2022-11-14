On Friday, Cardi B broke her silence with an emotional post remembering Takeoff. The Bronx rap star had not been on social media for 11 days since the unfortunate passing of Takeoff, one third of the rap supergroup Migos. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a private party in Downtown Houston on Nov. 1.

Cardi has her own personal relationship with Takeoff due to the fact that she’s married and shares two children with Migos rapper Offset who is Takeoff’s cousin.

The “Up” rapper took to IG to share a sentimental, heartfelt, post shortly after Takeoff’s Celebration of Life Service, held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Cardi shared the emptiness his brothers Offset and Quavo are feeling is unbearable and she prays the family will have the strength to keep going.

Advertisement

A few official photos captured at Takeoff’s Celebration of Life today at State Farm Arena. Long Live Kirshnik Khari Ball #RIPTakeOff 🚀🕊 #SourceLove



Via Getty/Kevin Mazur pic.twitter.com/EBG0kAmcWW — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) November 12, 2022

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,” she captioned.

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those,” she wrote. You can tell that Cardi B genuinely cared for Takeoff despite rumors that the family were having issues behind closed doors.

She ended with her perspective from a fans point of view, “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after.”

Cardi’s reflective moment honoring her husband’s cousin and bandmate shows a softer side of the “WAP” singer that we rarely see.

Keeping our thoughts with Takeoff’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Continue the conversation on social media.