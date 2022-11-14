Ye has been relatively quiet since being dropped by Adidas and many other brands over his anti-semitic comments made last month. While many were quick to bash Ye for his comments, others seemed to blame his mental health and bipolar disorder for the comments. Dame Dash recently came out where he shared his remarks on the situation, calling Ye’s recent behavior “painful to watch.”

In-camera footage caught by AllHipHop shows Dame Dash at a screening for his new movie Prince Of Detroit, where he spoke to audience members about Kanye. He called Ye “draining” and said that we should be more concerned about his mental health than what he says.

“You think big brother turns off?” Dash said when asked if he could be a big brother to Ye and help him navigate his situation.“Yeah, I’m in contact with him; it’s draining. But, you know, he’s bipolar. People forget that. I don’t care how rich you are, if you have a chemical imbalance, you’re gonna say some crazy things.”

Dame continued: “Anybody know someone bipolar? You don’t put them in front of a camera, you put them in a house or a hospital … you say the most outlandish things when you’re triggered, and there’s a chemical imbalance, and also when you’re tired. It’s like being drunk. But, you know, I know him. And yeah, I do talk to him, and I try. It’s painful to watch because someone with bipolar with a billion and a whole bunch of people that don’t care, it’s not a good formula.”

“People should be more worried about his health than worried about what he says. He already admitted that he was bipolar, he’s been in a straitjacket in front of errbody. Why do you listen to somebody bipolar if the tell you they bipolar?

“Before he says stuff that’s, like, triggering, he premises it with like, ‘I’m tired.’ You know what it takes for Kanye to say he tired, he got to be damn near be hallucinating. He don’t sleep. I’ma tell you. So you know, he going through it. But I’m more mad at everybody that’s just not worried about his health. A man tell you he’s sick and then he start acting sick, ’cause he’s rich y’all listen to him as if he’s not. That’s that. But it’s sad what’s going on.”