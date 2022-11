Drake was watching the Israel Adesanya fight this past Saturday and hit Stake to drop a $2 million bet. Drake lost that couple milly.

Drake placed $2M CAD on Israel Adesanya winning last night. pic.twitter.com/cYq6prWYm9 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 13, 2022

Israel Adesanya competed against Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya, commonly referred to as Stylebender, was punched into a fight stoppage.

Kamaru Usman ❌

Charles Oliveira ❌

Israel Adesanya ❌



The UFC landscape has changed in 2022 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/ElJQRSIPuc — Erimus Sports (@ErimusSports) November 13, 2022

After the fight, Adesanya spoke to the press.

Advertisement