Former UVA Football Player Chris Jones Jr. in Custody After Suspected Killing of Three Players and Injuring Two Other Students

The University of Virginia campus shelter-in-place order has been lifted as authorities have apprehended a suspect who killed three players and injured two others on Sunday night.

UVA UPDATE: Police have the suspect in custody. This is the final alert message. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

Law enforcement has arrested Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was listed as a freshman running back in 2018.

According to ESPN, the killed players are wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry.

Just an absolutely catastrophic situation at Virginia where former UVa. football player Chris Jones has allegedly killed 3 current players: WR Lavel Davis Jr., LB D’Sean Perry and WR Devin Chandler. pic.twitter.com/5onWjWO2Pg — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 14, 2022

The shooting reportedly occurred in a parking garage on campus around 10:30 p.m. ET. Jones is described as a Black man in a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes. He is considered armed and dangerous and was noted to have been riding in a black SUV with Virginia plates.

“As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” university president James E. Ryan wrote. “We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional detail as soon as we are able.

“Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, and we will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves. This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia.”