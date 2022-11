Keke Palmer and SZA Announced for Dec. 3 Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Keke Palmer and SZA Announced for Dec. 3 Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

After Dave Chappelle set the stage on fire, Saturday Night Live‘s next guests will be SZA and Keke Palmer. The duo of ladies has been announced for the Dec. 3 show.

Recently, SZA released the video for “Shirt” and has teased forthcoming music. Palmer most recently starred in NOPE.

You can see the promotion piece for the forthcoming episode below.

Advertisement