SheaMoisture has published its first report, outlining its impact on the black community and the company’s mission to build generational wealth to help close the more than $11 trillion racial wealth gap. Alongside the publication, SheaMoisture has announced its partnership with Radio Personality and Entrepreneur Angela Yea to create a $10,000 grant for black entrepreneurs.

“As a community, we need to lean into our village to build Black wealth,” says Yee. “SheaMoisture has been doing this work from day one and has always put their purpose first. As an entrepreneur myself, I know how important their work is, and am excited to team up with them and help other entrepreneurs who are trying to build their own hustle.”

The grant is open to Black small business owners who work to address needs in their community. Those interested can apply or be nominated for a chance to be awarded a $10,000 grant. Two winners will each receive the grant. The report, along with criteria and applications, is available starting today until Nov. 27, 2022, at SheaMoisture.com/Impact.

Advertisement