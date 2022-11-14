Joel Embiid is on an absolute tear. The Philadelphia 76es big man is making up for the absence of James Harden. His latest performance was a 59-point effort against the Utah Jazz.

🤯 What a night for Joel Embiid



59 PTS (26 PTS in Q4), 11 REB, 8 AST, 7 BLK — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2022

In the 105-98 win, Embiid dropped a new career high of 59 points, and it only took 28 shots to do so. In addition to the 59, Embiid put up 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 7 blocks. The Sixers improved to 7-7.

“This is not about me,” Embiid said to ESPN. “We did it as a team. Obviously, the coaches put me in those positions and my teammates fed me the ball.

“I thought we had great spacing around everything we were doing. … Like I said, all the credit goes to my teammates.”

ESPN Stats and Information notes Embiid is the first player to outscore both teams by himself in a fourth quarter (26-21) since Tracy McGrady in 2006. Embiid is also the fourth player — along with Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Bradley Beal — to score at least 100 points across a back-to-back since the NBA-ABA merger.

"To be in that company means a lot, but I still got a long way to go."



Joel Embiid on joining Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson for top-scoring performances in @sixers franchise history. pic.twitter.com/zdSftDPM2F — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2022