Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets lost on Sunday night to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the swingman did his job. During the Sunday night tilt, KD became the first player since Michael Jordan to begin the season with 13 consecutive 25-point games.

The Sunday game was KD’s thirteenth in a row with 25 points. Jordan began the 1988-89 season with 16 straight wins.

Kevin Durant is the 1st player to begin a season with 13 straight 25-point games since Michael Jordan began the 1988-89 season with 16 straight. pic.twitter.com/aV16eNZCvZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 12, 2022

During the game, there was a competitive moment between Durant and his former teammate Russell Westbrook, who blocked his shot. KD made fun of the moment in post-game.

Russell Westbrook absolutely doggin Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/rptuRqO9ke — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 14, 2022