SOURCE SPORTS: Tom Brady Says No Regrets in Returning to Football, Wins in Germany Against Seahawks

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have strung together a couple of wins. With a hopeful playoff run looming, Brady spoke with ESPN on Friday and revealed he had no regrets about unretiring this past summer.

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back,” Brady said to ESPN. “I don’t really regret those types of things. I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

What an atmosphere. Thank you Germany 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hPZFZjxu3e — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 13, 2022

In the win against the Seahawks, Brady had 258 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The team is currently 5-5.

