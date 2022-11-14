[WATCH] Fat Joe Names Two Dead Rappers He’d Like To Bring Back To Life

[WATCH] Fat Joe Names Two Dead Rappers He’d Like To Bring Back To Life

Terror Squad capo Fat Joe made a recent appearance on Red Table Talk and was asked a unique question that if possible, would’ve changed the trajectory of Hip Hop forever.

Joe Crack responded to the hypothetical question, saying, “If it’s just music, it would be Biggie and Big Pun. Oh my God, these guys died so young. And they were my good friends, my brothers. My best time at life was when I discovered Pun, and we went through everything.”

Fat Joe names the dead rappers he'd like to bring back to life 🙌https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr



🎥: @RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/OhzVcpUdpn — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 12, 2022

Joe also spoke very highly of the late Notorious B.I.G., adding, “Biggie was my brother since day one too. Such a beautiful guy. He didn’t have to pass away. It’s really sad.”

Advertisement