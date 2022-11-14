Wizkid Hosts Naomi Campbell and More for 'More Love, Less Ego' Release Party

Wizkid hosted a private dinner at Maison Russe on Thursday night to celebrate the release of his new album More Love, Less Ego via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. In attendance were A-Listers Younes Bendjima, PAM BOY, Creative Director of Balmain Olivier Rousteing, Chef Mory Sacko, fencer Race Imboden, model Valery Kaufman, and more.


Prior to the album’s release, Wizkid dropped “Money & Love” and his P2J-produced track “Bad To Me.” Apple Music will release an Apple Music Live performance by Wiz on November 14 to correspond with this most recent release, and his first-ever Madison Square Garden sold-out performance will take place in New York City the following week on November 16th.

You can see images from the event below.

