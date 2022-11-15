Blueface has been arrested for attempted murder. In a video obtained by TMZ, Blueface was tackled and arrested outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Las Vegas.

The arresting officers were in unmarked cars and plain clothes. Between six and eight officers arrested the rapper, piling on top of him as a crowd, including his girlfriend Chrisean Rock, looked on.

The officers stated they were executing an open warrant for Blueface’s arrest. He was arrested for attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. In addition, Blueface is charged with discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. The incident in question occurred on Oct. 8.

You can see the arrest footage below.