Chamillionaire shared his journey from rapper to investor on the Learning Lab Stage presented by Silicon Valley Bank on Day 2 at the AfroTech Conference. AfroTech is the largest Black tech conference that bridges the worlds of afro-technologists, innovators, investors, corporations, musicians, and everyone in between and is taking place through November 17, in Austin, TX.

“There’s not much representation in tech when it comes to black people and our culture. So when I walk into venture capital pitch meetings, I show up as my full self in order to normalize diversity and pave a way for people who look like me.” Chamillionaire expained.

Entrepreneur and billionaire Mark Cuban hosted an informative panel, “Exploring Entrepreneurial Roots” Cuban noted, “Life and business is always full of ‘Yeah, but’… How you respond to the ‘Yeah, but’ will show you where you’ll go in life.”

This year’s event is taking place in Austin for the first time and is bringing together more than 300 brands and thousands of Black professionals, many of whom are shaping equity and DEI initiatives at America’s largest corporations including Amazon, VMware, Google, American Express, Salesforce, Apple, Gap, Dreamville, Intuit and Shopify and more.

The AfroTech Conference welcomes key innovators and entrepreneurs across tech, entertainment and business industries and this year will introduce its inaugural music experience – with special musical performances from Bas, Bia, MÉLA, DJ MOMA, Chief Cleopatra, Zaytoven, The Sauce Trio and more, including a performance from Wale at the AfroTech Official Day Party.

You can find the full agenda Here.

