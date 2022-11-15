Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz.

The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One location will be in The Breakfast club’s hometown of Moncks Corner.

TMZ notes, Charlamagne’s wife, Jessica, will design the interior of their franchises with the aim of being “South Carolina-centric.”

“The Krystal restaurant brand is known for bringing quality ingredients and creativity to customers and we are proud to be franchise owners and even prouder to be providing jobs for our folks by investing in our home state,” said Charlamagne Tha God and Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey.

“Authenticity and sense of community are important characteristics that we look for in our partnerships. Both Charlamagne and Jessica embody these qualities & we’re ecstatic to bring Krystal to the greater Charleston area and expand our footprint nationally. We want the Krystal brand to continue to be part of the culture and fabric of the communities we serve and we look forward to doing so in our own unique Southern style with a little bit of swag. ” said Jonathan Childs, Managing Partner, Krystal Restaurants.

Earlier this year, Krystal named 2 Chainz Head of Creative Marketing for the brand. 2 Chainz and his team will be leading the creation of multiple new platforms and partnerships, including menus, merchandising, and co-branded restaurants in the brand’s hometown of Atlanta.

“As someone who grew up in the South and understands Krystal’s place in culture and community, 2 Chainz is a perfect partner for adding to and amplifying our brand message,” said Thomas Stager, President of Krystal Restaurants LLC. “There is an authenticity in this relationship that reflects our own deep pride in and commitment to the brand and our communities, and we know 2 Chainz has his own equally deep personal connections to Krystal. Together, we will bring the feeling and flavor of Krystal to as many new fans as possible.”

“I can remember Krystal being a part of so many pivotal moments of my childhood and teen years. Some of my best moments were made better by going to Krystal, and I’m a fan for life,” added 2 Chainz about his own goals for the partnership. “I want everyone to feel that, too, and can’t wait to put Krystal in the spotlight it deserves.”