It was just last year when Dave Chappelle was under intense scrutiny from the LGBT+ community over jokes he made about the trans community in his final Netflix special The Closer. Now, Chappelle has found himself in the hot seat again for his recent Saturday Night Live monologue where he joked about Kanye, Kyrie Irving, and anti-semitism.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt took to twitter where he criticized Chappelle and NBC for allowing Chappelle to make jokes about anti-Semitism. “We shouldn’t expect Dave Chappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see NBC not just normalize but popularize anti-Semitism,” Greenblatt tweeted. “Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”

Other members of the Jewish community also took to social media where they criticized Chappelle’s jokes, saying that they did more to normalize anti-Semitism than anything else.

It's coming fast and furious now.



From Kanye West to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ilhan Omar to Dave Chappelle, antisemitism is being mainstreamed to an extent we haven't seen in recent memory.



Now is the time for non-Jewish allies to stand with the Jewish community.



We need you. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) November 13, 2022

That Dave Chappelle SNL monologue probably did more to normalize anti-Semitism than anything Kanye said — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) November 13, 2022

Dave Chappelle’s SNL skit was a meticulous & calculated move to desensitize the population from antisemitism, getting society to laugh at Jewish traumas/struggles, and normalizing historic tropes by manipulating the average person’s pain and redirecting their reactions onto Jews. — Rudy Rochman (@rudy_rochman) November 13, 2022

It was recently reported that Chappelle rehearsed with a different monologue during dress rehearsals and switched the monologue for the live taping of the show. A source confirmed this to Page Six, saying “Dave does a fake monologue during the dress rehearsal because he doesn’t want Lorne Michaels, or anyone else, to know what his real monologue is.”

Some cast members sat the episode out, refusing to act in sketches with Chappelle. The source also said that Chappelle made a joke about a writer that refused to work with him during a dress rehearsal.