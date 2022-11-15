Drake’s OVO and CASETiFY Team for New Collaboration

October’s Very Own (OVO) and CASETiFY have teamed together to debut their first collaboration.

OVO is a Canadian lifestyle company founded in 2008 by Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noah “40” Shebib. The company produces high-end apparel, outerwear, accessories, and home items that are influenced by its native land.

OVO and CASETiFY team up for the first time to create a signature tech accessory capsule collection that features the iconic OVO owl design. The set includes designs for the iPhone, AirPods, and AirPods Pro.

You can shop the collection here and see the pieces below.