True Religion joined forces with Dreezy to create “The Diamond Collection” a one-time 10-piece women’s collection sold exclusively on True Religion’s website. The X Dreezy Collection is the Chicago MC’s first foray into fashion design and features an array of feminine pieces that includes a cropped trucker jacket, stacked jeans, repurposed cargo midi skirt, repurposed stacked jeans, a denim mini skirt, a denim wrap top, a denim lace-up bustier, and a cropped tank with True Religion’s signature horseshoe shape and diamond motifs used across the collection. The Collaboration is the first female-focused campaign for the brand in four years and the first one released since celebrating its 20th Anniversary. And given the brand’s previous partnerships with hip hop artists like 2 Chainz and Chief Keef, collaborating with Dreezy was a logical next step, “I’m beyond grateful True Religion trusted me to have a collection of my own,” Dreezy said in a statement. “I’m honored to dedicate this to [my friends] and see the whole world representing them.” Leading up to the launch, Dreezy wrote to her 1.4M fans on Instagram with the caption “ I’m soo proud to announce that Im releasing my 1st and very own clothing collection with @truereligion !! The Diamond Collection 💎💎💎 Having a pair of true religion jeans when I was younger, was the biggest flex! Fast forward to this day, I’m honored to be apart of the legacy!! Just like me, they’ve maintained their respect and stayed TRUE. Head over to the @truereligion website now for the countdown! Dropping next week November 10th!!!” The Collection ranges in price from $39-179 available exclusively on True Religions website.