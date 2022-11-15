Grammy Award-winning artist J. Cole, and his Dreamville team have announced that the early-bird ticket sale for Dreamville Festival 2023 will officially begin later this week.

Special early-bird priced two-day passes for the general public will be available for purchase online via www.DreamvilleFest.com this Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Following an expanded two-day celebration last spring, Dreamville Festival looks forward to returning to Dorothea Dix Park on April 1-2, 2023.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

Before the general presale this Friday, an initial batch of tickets will also be available for purchase this morning, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET for fans who have signed up for the official Dreamville Festival email and text newsletter.

Dreamville fans can still sign-up to gain early access to this special sale. To participate, fans should sign-up for the festival newsletter by visiting here or texting the word DREAMVILLE to 68624.

