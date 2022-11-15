Jay Leno Suffers Burns After One of His Cars Burst Into Flames

Jay Leno suffered serious burns after a gasoline fire. Leno is stated to be in stable condition after the fire occurred in his Los Angeles home garage. In a statement to Variety, Leno says he will recover.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

One of the cars in Leno’s garage burst into flames, burning the comedian and late-night host’s face. The injury led to a cancellation of an appearance Leno was to make at a Las Vegas financial conference on Sunday.

