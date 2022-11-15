The first Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala was held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The event was hosted by Femme It Forward, the ground-breaking female-led music and entertainment corporation encouraging creative and outstanding female visionaries. The star-studded red-carpet event, which brought together a variety of notables, musicians, influencers, executives, and tastemakers, honored women in entertainment who empower, uplift, and inspire.

During the Gala, Latto was honored with The Big Femme Energy Award, celebrating her impact on music for the current generation. The award was presented by performer, songwriter, and artist Sevyn Streeter.

In addition to Latto, the gala honored actress, social media star, and businesswoman Tabitha Brown, multi-platinum songwriter and artist Jozzy, R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long, rapper Lil Baby’s mother Lashawn Jones, renowned songbird Victoria Monet, and Ciara and Russell Wilson. A large number of female business executives and leaders were also recognized by Femme It Forward for their significant contributions as Next Gem Femme mentors.

You can see images of Latto from the event below.