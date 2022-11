Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” Becomes Highest Certified Single in RIAA History

Post Malone’s single, “Sunflower,” which features Swae Lee, has become the highest-certified single in the history of RIAA. The new single is officially 17x platinum as of this month.

Earlier this year, Post released his new album, twelve carat toothache, which he is soon to wrap up a headlining tour that was supported by Roddy Ricch.

The remaining tour dates are available below.

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

Wed Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*