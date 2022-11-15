Kyle Kuzma and PUMA Hoops have collaborated to design a line of basketball apparel that has looks manufactured from recycled and plastic-free fabrics and is inspired by Kuzma’s early basketball dreams.

Childhood Dreams was developed in conjunction with the same-named fashion and lifestyle company founded by Kuzma, who also serves as its creative director. The collection combines more environmentally friendly textiles and dyeing techniques with throwback details from the 1990s, like color blocking and cargo pockets. The clothing in the collection is made from at least 20% recycled materials or plastic-free RE:Place fabrics.

In an effort to contribute 10,000 trees to a project in Kuzma’s native Michigan, PUMA will also donate $10,000 to One Tree Planted. This gift is related to Kuzma’s conviction that a brighter future can be created by sowing the right seeds. Kyle Kuzma’s Childhood Dreams collection for PUMA was inspired by this idealism grounded in action.

Advertisement

Included in the collection are the Childhood Dreams Hoodie, Childhood Dreams Cargo Trouser, Childhood Dreams Varsity Jacket, Childhood Dreams Ralph Sampson Mule and more.

The collection, which retails for $40-$250 will be available starting Nov. 18 on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, and at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store.

You can see images of the collection below.