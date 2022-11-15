The Miami HEAT and Miami-Dade County will end their naming rights deal with crypto exchange FTX. The end of the deal comes days after FTX filed for bankruptcy.

Miami-Date and FTX entered an agreement that would name the arena for 19 years at $135 million. The deal was inked in March 2021.

According to Front Office Sports, the deal paid out $20 million to date. The contract included a rule that could lead to the termination of the deal if FTX entered bankruptcy. With the deal dissolving, FTX is required to pay three years in fees, equaling $16.5 million.

Advertisement

There are currently no details on the process for picking a new naming rights partner.