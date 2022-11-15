Nipsey Hussle’s extraordinary life story will be told through a collaboration between SpringHill, the multi-hyphenate media studio founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and Marathon Films, the iconic late rapper, artist, and activist.

The untitled documentary series chronicles Nipsey’s whole life, from his early years as a small boy growing up in Crenshaw to the artist and activist he evolved into in his final years. With never-before-seen archival material, and interviews with more than 50 collaborators, including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Nipsey’s longtime partner Lauren London, the docuseries offers viewers privileged access to Nipsey’s inner circle.

SpringHill is providing the series’ funding, allowing SpringHill and Marathon Films the creative freedom to present the most accurate account of Nipsey’s 33-year life. James, Carter, and Nipsey have all advocated for restoring control of the narrative to the people and communities they work with, elevating cultural producers in the process. By deciding to privately fund the docu-series, SpringHill is once more able to advance its goals while painting a personal portrayal of Nipsey’s life as he actually lived it.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” said LeBron James. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

Nipsey changed the face of art, activism, entrepreneurship, and community involvement via his work and life, all the while being true to his values and intentions. Hussle established himself as a mainstay on the Southern California music scene with a rap career that started with independently released mixtapes, working with musicians like Snoop Dogg and Problem. Nipsey first signed with Epic Records before starting his own label, All Money In, which released his renowned studio album, “Victory Lap,” which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, as well as his extensive collection of mixtapes. Nipsey has received five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards.

In addition, Nipsey was an integral component of his community, opening The Marathon Clothing store as a place for community building and culture while also running the Marathon Agency, catering to serving the community and clients through personal representation.

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” said Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Nipsey’s older brother. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, “If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

“SpringHill was created to put artists and athletes at the forefront of their stories in an authentic, compelling, and creative way,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company. “It’s an incredible responsibility to tell Nipsey Hussle’s story alongside his family and Marathon Films in a way that captures every facet of life from his childhood to his impact on community and culture. His legacy is so much more than music – he defined activism and what it means to never forget where you come from. It’s an honor for SpringHill to help tell this important story.”

The forthcoming series will be directed and executive produced by Emmy-nominated director One9. Additional executive producers include Marathon Films’ Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, and SpringHill’s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Bryon, with co-executive producers Skylar Andrews and Naomi Wright. Nipsey’s longtime collaborator and Grammy Award-winning producer, Larrance “Rance” Dopson will compose the series’ music.