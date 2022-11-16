The controversial book and film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America, which was at the center of the Kyrie Irving anti-semitism controversy, is no longer available for sale at Barnes & Noble.

TMZ notes CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, saluted Barnes & Noble for their decision to remove the piece of work from shelves.

Make no mistake, @amazon. The book and film mentioned above will lead directly to the harm of Jews. Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) already did the right thing and removed it — now it’s time for you to do the same.