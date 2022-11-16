As seen in Billboard, A new Chinx posthumous album titled Chinx Drugz 6 is on the way. The release, set for Dec. 2, will come two days ahead of the late rapper’s Dec. 4 birthday, distributed through SONY’s The Orchard.

“It’s been 7 years since we lost Lionel Pickens P.K.A Chinx Drugz,” Chinx’s former manager Doug “Biggs” Ellison said in a statement. “To the people that know and love him it still feels like yesterday! As his friend, manager, and executive producer, I had the pleasure of witnessing his evolution into the artist many grew to love. With the release of CR6, we decided to approach the project with the same intensity that we approached his albums while returning to the street roots, club chants, and anthems Chinx was known for.”

While the album’s official tracklist isn’t out yet, a variety of collaborators have been announced, including Benny the Butcher and Quavo & Offset of Migos. Chinx’s brother JFK WAXX will also appear on the record.

Chinx’s death is also being revisited in WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides series, which is being produced by rapper 50 Cent. Chinx’ episode of hip hop homicides airs Thanksgiving Day, November 24th