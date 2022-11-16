Drake and 21 Savage Take Over Billboard Hot 100, But Taylor Swift Holds Top Spot

Drake and 21 Savage impacted the charts, but it wasn’t enough to take the top spot on the Hot 100 as Taylor Swift hung on.

The Her Loss album from the rap duo launched eight singles into the top 10 of the Hot 100, taking up 2-9 spots.

The achievement makes Drake the only artist to land eight songs in the top 10 twice. According to Billboard, he now has 67 career top 10 hits.

The list of Her Loss songs to make the Top 10 is below:

No. 2, “Rich Flex”

No. 3, “Major Distribution”

No. 4, “On BS”

No. 5, “Spin Bout U”

No. 6, “Pussy & Millions” (feat. Travis Scott)

No. 7, “Privileged Rappers”

No. 8, “Circo Loco”

No. 9, “BackOutsideBoyz” (Drake)

The top single on the chart is Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” which brought in 1.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 37%), 31.1 million streams (down 13%), and 327,000 sold (up 1,793%).

Drake would have a bit of fun with Swift still holding No. 1.