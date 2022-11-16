The roster for Rolling Loud California 2023, the first festival of the year for the renowned brand, has been revealed. The star-studded lineup, which includes dozens of the genre’s top names, is led by Houston superstar Travis Scott, ATL trap icon Future, King Vamp himself, Playboi Carti, and special guest Lil Wayne. Local icons and up-and-coming artists also lend some distinctive West Coast flavor to the lineup. On March 3-5, 2023, Rolling Loud California makes its first appearance in Los Angeles County since 2019.

Joining the headliners for Rolling Loud California 2023 are Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates, Chief Keef, Tyga, Blueface, Saweetie, Ice Spice, City Girls, Nardo Wick, Real Boston Richey, and more.

The 300-acre Hollywood Park will play host to the inaugural Rolling Loud California music festival in 2023 on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

You can see the full lineup below.