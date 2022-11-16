Drake has been making waves with his 21 Savage-assisted project Her Loss. The album debuted atop the Billboard Hot 200, sold 400k in the first week, and currently, 8 of the songs on the album occupy Billboard’s top 10. Just this year, Drizzy has made a house-inspired album and a rap album. This leaves many Drake fans wondering when their favorite artist will try his hand at a full R&B album. If it does come to fruition, however, Jermaine Dupri said he’s up to producing the album.

Jermaine Dupri told HipHopDX on the red carpet for the 2022 Soul Train Awards that he would love to produce an R&B album for Drake, saying that Drake already makes R&B records and should just go ahead and make a full album.

“Is there any artist that you haven’t worked with in any capacity that you still have on your list?” HipHopDX’s Jeremy Hecht asked the legendary producer.

“Yeah I think Drake,” Dupri said. Drake makes R&B records and I feel like at some point he should make a real R&B song,” Dupri said. “You should produce the R&B Drake album that people have been wanting,” Hecht told Dupri.

“I feel like something like that would be crazy,” Dupri responded.

Drake has already put out two albums this year, and it seems like this one might stick around for a while. But maybe in the future, Drizzy might link with Jermaine Dupri.

Would you want to hear a Jermaine Dupri-produced Drake album?