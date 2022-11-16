Offset on Takeoff’s Death: ‘You Have Left a Hole in My Heart That Will Never Be Filled’

Following Takeoff’s memorial service, Offset has released a statement about the death of his friend and groupmate on Instagram.

In part, the statement reads: “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

