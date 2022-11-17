Diddy Remember Kim Porter on Her ‘Rebirth Day’: ‘I Pray Y’all Get To Experience a Love Like This’

Diddy hit Instagram to celebrate Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death.

“Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy wrote on Instagram. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever.

“I miss you & I love you forever @ladykp”

In a second post, Diddy shared a video of the two together.