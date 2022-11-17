Diddy hit Instagram to celebrate Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death.
“Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy wrote on Instagram. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever.
“I miss you & I love you forever @ladykp”
Advertisement
In a second post, Diddy shared a video of the two together.
“Everyday we celebrate you and thank god for blessing us with the time we shared together. Thank you for making me smile for a life time. You’ve made me a better father and a better man. I’m so grateful for all the moments, the memories, the laughs, and the love.”– Diddy