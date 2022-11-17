21 Savage has shaken up the hip hop community with his controversial comments regarding Nas’s relevancy in the current day and age. 21 made his statements in a Clubhouse chat last weekend. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 said. “I don’t feel like Nas is relevant,” he repeated.

His remarks have caught the attention of both newer rappers and veteran rappers. Recently Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign have called out 21 for his remarks, saying that the Her Loss rapper is wrong about his statements and should not disrespect a legend of Nas’s stature.

“Talking about, ‘Oh, Nas irrelevant.’ How the fuck Nas irrelevant, hoe?” Kodak Black said. “How the fuck Nas ain’t relevant, homie? Nigga smoking dick! Did a fucking Drake [album]. We salute Drake, we love Drake, okay, whatever.”

Kodak continued, “Nas that n-gga, homie. I know I can (I know I can) / Be what I wanna be (Be what I wanna be) / If I work hard at it (If I work hard at it) / I’ll be where I wanna be. You crazy, boy! The fuck? Nas that boy. Homie, you tripping. Nas that n-gga, boy, you tripping, boy. The fuck?”

Kodak Black defends Nas after 21 Savage called him “irrelevant” pic.twitter.com/RmvNdm67ll — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 15, 2022

Fivio Foreign even chimed into the conversation, backing Nas and saying that the legendary rapper got a Grammy for Kings Disease II, which Fivio himself was featured on.

“That nigga Nas did too much to be disrespected like that. That’s big bro where I’m from you know what I’m saying. I was just on his album. He just got a Grammy for the album I just was on.”

Fivio continued speaking and explained why Nas will never be irrelevant. “Nah, that’s like saying it’s like you a legend you can do what you want, you come back when you want, you leave when you want. That’s what it is. He can do what he want.”