Today, rising Memphis star GloRilla announces her first ever headline tour in support of her debut EP, “Anyway, Life’s Great…”. Kicking off on January 27th in Charlotte, NC this tour will be an opportunity for fans to experience the EP and Glo’s infectious energy live. Tickets go on-sale to the public this Friday, November 18th at 10am local time. More information can be found HERE . ANYWAY’S, LIFE’S GREAT TOUR DATES:

January 27th Charlotte, NC The Underground

January 28th Atlanta, GA Hell At The Masquerade

January 30th Houston, TX Warehouse Live Studio

January 31st Dallas, TX The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

February 2nd Phoenix, AZ Aura

February 3rd Las Vegas Hakkasan

February 8th San Francisco, CA August Hall

February 9th San Diego, CA House of Blues

February 14th Denver, CO Cervantes’ Other Side

February 16th Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall

February 20th Detroit, MI The Shelter

February 22nd New York, NY Irving Plaza

February 23rd Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

February 24th Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

February 25th Washington, DC Union Stage

TBA Memphis, TN TBA