The IdaMae Foundation will launch a number of community service initiatives on Nov.17, which is marked as Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service in Tennessee and Georgia, to pay tribute to Young Dolph’s legacy. No act of service is too modest to be done in the spirit of Young Dolph Day, which inspires people everywhere to give back to their communities.

The IdaMae Foundation will offer lunch, free haircuts, and free winter kits filled with coats, blankets, socks, and gloves at the Hospitality Hub in Memphis, where he was born and raised, from 9 am CT to 1 pm CT.

In Atlanta, they will provide free haircuts and serve dinner at the Evolution Center from 5 pm ET – 7 pm ET.

The Confess Project of America and the IdaMae Foundation are working together nationally to use their network of barbershops to offer free haircuts and important mental health resources in local areas. These services will be offered in a few locales, including Tennessee (Dolph’s home state), Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Ohio, and California, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm in each individual time zone.

Internationally, everyone is encouraged to post a photo doing an act of service on November 17th using the Hashtags #DolphDay & #DolphServiceDay. Those who wish to continue Dolph’s charitable work can donate to the IdaMae Family Foundation HERE and to The Confess Project of America HERE.