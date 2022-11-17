Former President Donald Trump announced that he’s running for President again and used Sam & Dave’s 1966 hit, “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” during his campaign rally, which has prompted legal action from Isaac Hayes’s estate.

The estate of the late singer is exploring their legal options since Trump was not granted permission or clearance to use the song in any capacity. Hayes’s official Twitter account tweeted, “Once again, the estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve the use of ‘Hold On I’m Coming’ by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at his 2024 Presidential announcement tonight,”

This isn’t the first time Trump has been involved with the unauthorized usage of an artist’s work. Prince’s estate and The Village People have also called out the Former President for unauthorized usage. Lionel Richie, and others, drafted a letter to Trump warning them to seek permission before using their music during their respective political events.

“This is the only way to effectively protect your candidates from legal risk, unnecessary public controversy, and the moral quagmire that comes from falsely claiming or implying an artist’s support or distorting an artists’ expression in such a high stakes public way,” Billboard reports.