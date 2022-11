Key Glock Celebrates #DolphDay with the Release of ‘PRE5L’ EP

Key Glock Celebrates #DolphDay with the Release of ‘PRE5L’ EP

One year after the death of his mentor Young Dolph, Key Glock has returned with a new EP, PRE5L. The new project highlights Glock’s commitment to fulfilling Dolph’s vision.

The new EP is five tracks long, bringing in the likes of Tay Keith, Hitkidd, Bandplay, and more to the Paper Route Empire release.

Alongside the new EP is the video for “Jigsaw,” the standout opening track.

Advertisement

You can hear the new EP and watch the video below.