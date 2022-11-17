WE tv premiered its latest docu-series, Hip Hop Homicides, which began with its first episode detailing the murder of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke.

Amelia Rose, a woman who was with Smoke the night of the murder in Los Angeles in February 2020, gives a candid, but horrid account of the killing.

“Pop said he was going upstairs. I’m sitting on the bed and I’m starting to take off my clothes, and he said: ‘OK, I’ll come back,’” she recalled. “He was going to the restroom and so these were his last words.”

“This moment, it was like a couple seconds and I hear the noise,” Rose continued as she described hearing a sliding glass door open into the second-story bedroom. “The guy was in the mask and his gun was like… ‘Look at me,’ you know? His eyes made me so scared. They run to the restroom. Pop screamed, ‘What?!’”

“She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard [Pop Smoke] screaming,” LAPD Detective Christian Carrasco testified during a court hearing last year. “[Pop Smoke] ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] [Pop] fall to the ground. Two other individuals began to kick him.”

Four men have been charged in the Pop’s murder, including the alleged killer who was 15 years old at the time of the murder. Police claim the motive behind the attack was to steal Pop Smoke’s diamond-encrusted Rolex and Cuban link chain. They only managed to swipe his watch and later sold it for just $2,000.