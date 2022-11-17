Kendrick Lamar is back in his music video bag, dropping off a visual for “Rich Spirit” from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album.

In the new video, Lamar gets off some dance moves while wearing a red fit and cowboy boots.

The “Rich Spirit” video comes days after King Kendrick received nominations for the 2023 Grammys. His Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. “The Heart Pt. 5” received nods for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and more. You can see the full nominations here.

