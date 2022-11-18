Atlanta native Bahja Rodriguez has entered a multi-year global distribution deal with her label, Beautyful Musica, and artist and label services company, The Orchard. Rodriguez is known for her hit songs “Gucci This,” “Where The Boys At,” and her tenure as a member of the OMG Girlz.

Bahja Rodriguez has also developed a strong career over the past few years with a succession of solo singles, EPs, and full-length albums. Her most recent EP, Pretty Girls Don’t Cry, was supported by numerous outlets like REVOLT TV, POPSUGAR, and BuzzFeed.

“The Orchard thrives on empowering creatives, and supports the invaluable community Bahja and the Beautyful Musica team have created,” said Mitch Dudley, Senior Director, Label Management, The Orchard. “We are looking forward to building a home for these artists where they will continue to break barriers and reach new global audiences.”

Bahja Rodriguez added, “I’ve been working hard independently for a while now and am blessed and excited to partner with my new team at The Orchard. I am confident that with their help, we can create history one song at a time.

Bahja grew up in the music industry and has experienced everything. This collaboration perfectly reflects her desire to produce and provide her large fan base with her best work. She plans to release her next single, “You,” on all DSPs on December 2.