This December, Burna Boy will bring his Love Damini tour to Trinidad, Antigua, and Jamaica in the Caribbean.

Burna Boy Live – the Concert Experience would make him the first African performer to ever headline a stadium in these Caribbean Islands. It would take place in Trinidad on December 16 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Antigua on December 17 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and Jamaica on December 18 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The African Giant continues to rule the world with his world tour, and the Caribbean Islands are not left out. He has recently received GRAMMY nominations for Best Global Music Album for “Love Damini” and Best Global Music Performance for “Last Last.”

