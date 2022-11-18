Future Says Young People Should Not Look Up To Him: ” I Need To Be A Vessel Of What Not To Do”

Well, at least he’s honest about it.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Future spoke about fatherhood, his career and the impact he has had on music and culture. He is aware that he is the poster boy for toxicity but wants to tell those that look up to him that he is no role model, and should actually try not to be like him.

“That shit’s tough, bro. I think I need to be a vessel of what not to do,” Future said. “In some things, I need to be a lesson on what to do. So, I think you live and learn through me and if I have to be that sacrifice, I guess so.”

“[I want] for somebody to live better than me. I want another artist to come behind me to do [what I’m doing] even better than I’m doing it. [I would want to] change the bad things they might see in me and make it better for them. That’s what I want more than anything.”

Future continued, saying “If I was a role model, I wouldn’t want them to do the same exact thing that I’m doing, because the shit that I do is one of none. You can take certain things about me, and you can use it to help you to maneuver in life, to help progress and elevate. But using everything that I do — or just following every step — is going to be hard because I think I’m one of none.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Future expressed his want to eventually get married, hanging up the towel of toxicity for good.

“If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about,” he said. “That’s one of my dreams. It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well.”

He went on, saying: “For even creating music, I just feel like I’m missing out on something if I don’t make the music a certain kind of way. I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day.”